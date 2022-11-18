(WSVN) - More than a dozen dogs were taken from a St. Lucie home, French bulldogs valued at thousands of dollars. Now, the suspected dognappers are behind bars, and while some of those pets have been recovered, several of them remain missing.

Four people are now facing charges accused of taking part in the theft of nearly 20 French Bulldogs from a Florida home. Detectives are still on alert as 13 of those dogs are still missing.

“If you recognize these suspects, and you think you bought a dog from them, that would be the first indicator, but also if you’ve paid a price that you know is below market value in the Palm Beach to the Treasure Coast area, please reach out,” said a detective.

They say the dogs, which are valued at more than $100,000 were taken from a breeder’s home.

“Breeders are out in the public because they advertise to sell, so anybody could become aware of them, where they’re at, through minor communication, and they are quite valuable,” the detective said.

The theft happened in early November in Port St. Lucie. Surveillance cameras rolled as the suspect walked to the back of the home. Moments later, the driver of a silver Sedan pulled up on the grass and drove away. The side window of that owner’s home was left shattered.

Six of the 19 French bulldogs have since been reunited with their owner.

One of them was found in Indiantown after being sold. The other five were at the suspects’ home.

French bulldogs have recently become a popular target.

According to police, they are seeing a national trend with these thefts, as criminals look to take the dogs, sell them or even breed them to sell their puppies.

Earlier this year, investigators in California said a woman and her daughter were walking their dog when a group pulled up in an SUV and took their bulldog at gunpoint.

“I do believe that thefts of these bulldogs is something going on because of their value, and there is a high demand for them,” a detective said.

Police said they are still looking for the remaining 13 dogs and they are not ruling out the possibility of additional suspects.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.