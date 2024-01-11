WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Three individuals are now behind bars, accused of fatally shooting Domino’s delivery driver Tommie Anderson III on his second day on the job. Anderson III, a father of two, was trying to make ends meet and provide for his young sons.

Tommie Anderson Jr., the victim’s father, expressed the family’s grief in an interview with the media.

“He was just trying to make an honest living, take care of my two grandkids. And it really hurts,” he said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in West Palm Beach, where Marcus Williams, Avianna Kerrwilliams, and Elijsha Wingfield are alleged to have driven around seeking someone to rob. Spotting Anderson, they deemed him an easy target, resulting in a senseless act of violence.

West Palm Beach Police spokesperson Mike Jachles condemned the perpetrators, calling them “evil people, bad people that were intent on committing a crime. And they killed a man.”

Anderson’s father, emotionally recounted the incident.

“Nobody could believe it. You know? You take a person’s life. He don’t have no money or nothing. What Domino’s Pizza have money? He was just trying to make ends meet,” said Anderson Jr.

A 911 call revealed when the shooting unfolded.

“He gave us the pizza. He walked outside. I heard some noises. And that was it,” said the caller on the 911 call. “He’s the Domino’s delivery person. I think he got shot in the face. There were three shots.”

Anderson’s father said his son loved sports, fishing and his children.

“Just can’t believe they took my son’s life for nothing — nothing,” he said “I hope all three suspects spend the rest of their lives in prison.”

“God have mercy on their souls. because they’re going to pay for it,” said Ella Anderson, Anderson Jr.’s wife. “If not here on earth, they’ll pay for it in heaven.”

The suspects—Williams, Kerrwilliams, and Wingfield—were apprehended within hours of the shooting. Currently held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail, they face first-degree murder charges for this heinous crime that has left a family shattered and a community in mourning.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.