A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for making a bomb threat towards a Florida sheriff’s office on social media, officials said.

Maycol Matute is facing charges of making a false report concerning planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office stated that the investigation began when Matute sent a direct message to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Instagram account, claiming, ‘I sent a bomb to your police station.’

Detectives from Pinellas County collaborated with their counterparts in Miami, leading to the identification of Matute as the suspect.

During questioning, authorities revealed that Matute confessed, and thought that law enforcement would not take the threat seriously.

