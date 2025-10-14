WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - West Palm Beach Police have released new details on an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

Detectives say while responding to a fight at a residential neighborhood, they were met with gunfire from an armed suspect. One officer was hurt from the gunfire.

After a forensic review of the evidence, officials determined that a second officer was unintentionally fired at by another officer’s gunfire.

Both injured officers were transported and later released from the hospital.

The suspect, Emmanuel McRae, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officers after, officials say, he shot at the officers with intent.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.