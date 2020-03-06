Police: Pilot dead in plane crash behind home in Boynton Beach house

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A pilot has died after a plane crashed behind a home in a Boynton Beach gated community, officials said.

According to the Boynton Beach Police Department, the plane went down in the trees behind the Dos Lagos residence located at 56 Vista Del Rio, at around 1:30 p.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where pieces of a small plane were seen scattered behind the pool of a home.

A white tarp was seen covering part of the plane.

The small plane is believed to be a Grumman American AA-5, according to preliminary information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A man who was fishing near the scene told 7News about the moment he saw the plane crash.

“When I was sitting here, I was here when the plane was turning around. Then, the next thing I know, the plane crashed over there, next to the people’s house over there,” witness Eddie Bean said. “I’ve seen everything.”

What caused the plane to crash remains unknown.

The FAA continues to investigate.

