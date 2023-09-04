WELLINGTON, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida neighborhood was hit by hate.

Residents in Wellington, near West Palm Beach, woke up early Monday morning and found plastic bags full of flyers with antisemitic propaganda and a mysterious substance in the form of pellets.

More than 100 bags were discovered so far.

Similar bags have been dumped in several other Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach neighborhoods over the past year.

