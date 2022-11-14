ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A plane ended up on a beach in Northern Florida after an emergency on board.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing on St. Augustine Beach, Monday, where it flipped.

The small plane landed upside down on the shoreline.

The pilot was the only person on board and fortunately was not hurt.

People on the beach were also not hurt.

What caused the problem remains unknown.

