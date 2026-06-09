ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video shows the aftermath of a plane crash near Orlando that was carrying a student pilot and their instructor.

First responders are seen navigating overgrown terrain following the crash last Saturday afternoon.

“It appears it went nose down, but it’s really difficult to tell because of all the dense vegetation that was there,” said Kissimmee Fire Department Battalion Chief Stephen Gonnella.

Immediately, officials raced to get the two out of the Cessna 150.

Paramedics airlifted one of the two victims to a nearby hospital. The other victim was transported in an ambulance.

Both are in critical condition.

According to flight tracking data, the plane went down after a 40-minute flight, veering off course and crashing a mile and a half from the runway at a nearby airport.

Pilot Isaiah Akloo, who was preparing for takeoff, helped guide first responders to the site of a plane crash.

“We didn’t see anyone was moving. So we tried to go not too low, but low enough so we could relay the information to air traffic control in Kissimmee,” he said. “I’m so relieved because I don’t even wanna admit I was sad, I was very, very sad at that point. I didn’t see anyone moving, but now that it has just brought joy over me, I’m very grateful that those people survived.”

Akloo said he circled above the crash site to communicate critical information to air traffic control.

A helicopter also helped crews navigate to the scene, and pickup trucks ferried them there once a safe path was established.

“About two weeks ago, we actually did training with the Kissimmee airport, and this actually came into play here,” said Gonnella.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the pilot reported running out of fuel moments before the crash.

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