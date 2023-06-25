LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) — Several people in South Florida have joined together on a journey for a noble cause, one that involves paddleboarding across the ocean.

Bimini to South Florida is a crossing many make every day, but imagine making that 80-mile trek on a paddleboard.

That’s exactly what dozens plan to do this weekend, all in the name of cystic fibrosis.

“My daughter Piper was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 4 years old,” said Travis Suit.

Suit launched the Piper’s Angels Foundation after his daughter was diagnosed with the genetic disease, which severely affects the lungs.

“We learned about this amazing connection to the ocean and the healing benefits of saltwater for people with cystic fibrosis,” said Suit, who is the foundation’s executive director. “

This father is on a mission to help those like Piper.

Fast forward several years: they’re now celebrating the 10th crossing for cystic fibrosis.

“The rallying is really incredible, and for me personally, to have my daughter surrounded by so many amazing people, it’s a dream come true,” said Suit.

Rallying and support from folks like Broward County resident Blake Carmichael with the Pompano Beach-based business BLU3.

“There’s a lot that goes into it — you need a boat, you need to figure out nutrition, your crew members — and then, along the way, the most important thing is getting that fundraising and that awareness going,” said Carmichael.

Carmichael said his mindset is on this goal.

“I wanna make it on the board the whole 80 miles, from Bimini to Lake Worth,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge, haven’t paddled that distance, but there’s a lot of good reasons inside of me to keep pushing.”

In an effort to help the thousands just like Piper.

“Because you know that there are people out there who are pushing through a lot harder things,” said Carmichael.

If you would like to learn more about Piper’s Angels Foundation, or how you can cheer the paddleboarders in the Crossing for Cystic Fibrosis on Sunday, click here.

