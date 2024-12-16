LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — A missing child near Clearwater was found safe, thanks to a clever K-9 named Duke.

Duke, a K-9 with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, was given the scent from the child’s belongings and took off, leading them through the Largo neighborhood on Friday.

The search ended at a covered car, where Duke found the child hiding underneath.

Thanks to the pup’s sharp nose and quick action, the child was found 20 minutes after going missing.

