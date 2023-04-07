ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A Pinellas County deputy narrowly escaped death thanks to the efforts of his K-9 partner during an ambush by a suspect. Corporal Matt Aitken was wearing a bodycam that captured the incident, where he and Sergeant Jake Viano were tracking Zion Bostick, a suspect involved in several car break-ins in St. Petersburg.

Aitken’s bodycam recorded the moments of the ambush, with gunshots heard and the officer is seen falling.

“I actually thought I got shot in the head and then passed out,” said Aitken in a press conference on Thursday.

Aitken refused to watch the bodycam video that showed the moments before his collapse but said he remembered every moment. He and his K-9 unit, Taco, were seen rounding the corner of a house when Bostick opened fire, hitting Aitkin in the neck, wrist and leg.

“I’ve taught this scenario as a trainer thousands of times,” said Aitken. “It worked out exactly like it was supposed to. We understand as the handler, you’re probably not going to make it through the ambush. Just by the Grace of God, I survived the ambush.”

He believed he survived because of his K-9 unit, who immediately attacked Bostick as he fired three shots at Viano.

“Once the gun pointed at me I knew I was behind the 8-ball at that point,” said Viano.

Viano’s body cam showed home trailing behind Aitkin as he dodged the gunfire. He then fired five deadly shots at Bostick.

“I think the only reason why that suspect missed me was because of the dog engaging him when he did,” said Viano.

On Tuesday, Aitkins was reunited with Taco.

“That dog is my brother,” he said. “I saw him and it was very intense. It was the first time I’ve seen him since the hospital.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the efforts demonstrated by Taco and Viano helped Aitkin went from the brink of death to being released from the hospital in a matter of days.

“Things lined up the right way in a very bad situation and with the slightest changes to the events, Corporal Aitkin simply would not be here today,” said Gualtieri.

Whether it be good fortune or divine intervention, Aitkin is just grateful to be alive and to go back to “catching more bad guys.”

Aitkin is expected to make a full recovery and in about six months, he should be back on the field with Taco once again.

