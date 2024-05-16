PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A deputy from Pinellas County became a hero last week after reuniting a lost girl with her mother on a crowded beach, an event captured by bodycam and dashcam footage.

The incident unfolded as the deputy responded to a report of a lost child at the beach. When he arrived, he noticed a young girl waving at him from a distance. As he approached her, he asked if she was OK, to which she responded, “I miss my mommy.”

As the deputy asks the little girl if she needs a hug, the footage shows the deputy comforting the child before reuniting her with her anxious mother.

To prevent such incidents, police suggest taking photos of children in their current outfit whenever heading to a crowded location. This could help significantly in locating then should they get lost.

