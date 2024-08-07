PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking assistance from the public to catch a man in a pickup truck stealing packages from a firefighter’s Pinecrest home.

From the front door, to across the street, a sneaky steal was caught on camera from several angles.

On Monday, surveillance video from Palm Beach County firefighter Donovan Cluff’s home captures the thief casually strolling up his walkway, snatching a package that was sitting by the front door and dropping it into the back of a green pickup truck before driving off.

Cluff said his wife called him in a panic after the porch pirate stole their packages.

“We had some packages delivered, and about 20 minutes after the driver dropped ’em off, someone came to the front door and stole them,” he said. “About five minutes later, my neighbor called and said, ‘Hey we just had someone steal some packages from our porch, just keep a lookout.'”

The package theft happened in the area of Southwest 135th Street and 83rd Court.

Neighbors told the firefighter they recently had packages stolen as well. A neighbor across the street from Cluff caught the same man on surveillance camera walking up to their front door, snatching packages and driving off in the same car.

Cluff called Pinecrest Police, who are doing what they can to catch the porch pirate.

“It’s sad that, at work at the fire station, trying to protect the community, and someone so brazenly would walk up to my house and steal from my family,” said Cluff.

He posted the surveillance video on Instagram to try to warn the public, while Pinecrest Police investigate.

“They’ve called, they reached out to us, they let us know that they are checking surveillance videos, red light cameras, things of that nature,” said Cluff. “Thankfully, we got a good picture of him on our Ring camera, so hopefully they find him soon.”

Fed up, Cluff hopes someone can identify the porch pirate by his distinct tattoo, which is visible in the surveillance video.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

