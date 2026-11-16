CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A pilot is OK after his small plane crashed in Citrus County.

The crash occurred in Beverly Hills, about 75 miles north of Tampa, on Saturday.

Fire rescue crews found the single-engine plane upright in a pasture.

When officials arrived, the pilot had already gotten out of the plane safely. He was the only person on board, officials said.

Firefighters were able to shut off the fuel supply as a precaution.

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