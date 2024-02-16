ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida pilot is lucky to be alive after surviving a plane crash.

The crash occurred early Friday morning when the plane allegedly lost power.

Cameras captured the wreck of the small Cessna after it went down in a wooded area in DeLand, just north of Orlando.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was the only person on board.

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.