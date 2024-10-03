OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane made a tricky touchdown in Florida.

The aircraft come to a stop in a pond in Okeechobee County, Thursday morning.

Emergency crews found the pilot and a passenger on board, and neither of whom were hurt.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff Office said the pilot had to execute a controlled emergency landing and did not crash.

It remains unclear what forced him to do so.

