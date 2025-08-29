PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) – A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in the middle of the street in St. Lucie County.

According to officials, the pilot experienced a midair emergency when the aircraft’s front landing gear failed to deploy properly, at around 10:15 a.m. on Friday.

As a result, the pilot performed a controlled landing, touching down nose first on Skyking Drive.

The pilot was the sole occupant on the plane.

Authorities said the pilot was not injured and managed to exit the aircraft without assistance.

