(WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a pilot after his small plane crashed off the Lower Keys.

According to investigators, the aircraft went down in the Gulf of Mexico near Sawyer Key, Sunday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Coast Guard quickly responded to the crash.

A deputy located and rescued the pilot, who didn’t suffer any injuries.

No one else was on board the plane.

The crash remains under investigation.

