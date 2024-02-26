CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A Southwest Florida roadway turned into a runway after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing, escaping without a scratch.

On Saturday morning, the pilot reported to the authorities when he took off in North Fort Myers, he couldn’t reach 1,500 feet above ground, causing the engine to die.

Officials said the pilot, who was the only person on board, made a hard landing after the plane’s gear retracted and caused a fuel spill.

One neighbor said her daughter heard the moment it happened.

“She heard a big boom and she ran inside,” she said.

The small plane landed a Cape Coral street over from where Tania Obregon lives. She and her husband, David, describe the neighborhood as quiet.

After the plane crash two weeks ago on Interstate 75 in Naples where two pilots from Broward County died, Tania said she’s worried.

“It’s so close together it makes me weary because we have an airport, a private airport, not too far from us and there’s always planes flying over us,” said Tania. “When is the next one going to land on my house?”

As the Federal Aviation Administration starts the work to investigate why this crash happened, David is left shocked.

“It’s just very strange to have two airplane crashes so close together in such a close proximity as well it’s pretty crazy,” he said.

