After hours of planning on his GPS software, Nathan Mitich completed a flight plan in the shape of a Christmas tree.

He was then able to draw it out in the sky.

Mitich completed the flight over Lakeland after taking off from Linder Airport.

He was in a Cessna Skyhawk and said the flight only took about five hours.

