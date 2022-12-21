(WSVN) - A pilot took a creative and festive approach to his aviation studies.

After hours of planning on his GPS software, Nathan Mitich completed a flight plan in the shape of a Christmas tree.

He was then able to draw it out in the sky.

Mitich completed the flight over Lakeland after taking off from Linder Airport.

He was in a Cessna Skyhawk and said the flight only took about five hours.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox