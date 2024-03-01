KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was injured after a small plane crashed on a golf course in Key Largo.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a small plane crash on the golf course at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, at around 12:45 p.m., Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the downed plane lay on the grass, near a runway at the club.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

According to records, the plane left Pompano Beach Airpark at around 12:05 p.m. and then crashed at the club around 40 minutes later.

The plane is registered to a company called Baker Consulting out of North Dakota.

Video from 7SkyForce shows the plane crashing in a nosedive. Part of the wing has been damaged, as well as the golf course where it crashed.

The sole occupant, the pilot of the plane, was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency will also arrive at the scene and will be investigating the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

