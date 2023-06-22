DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN) – A baby alligator appeared to say cheese in Central Florida in a picture that has gone viral.

The photo, taken earlier this year by Melissa Chadwell and shared on social media last week, captured the young reptile appearing to smile and wave as it climbed onto a dock in De Leon Springs, located about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

After Chadwell posted the pic on Facebook, many users commented it was the cutest gator they had ever seen.

