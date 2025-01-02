JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — The driver of a pickup truck was arrested after, authorities said, he slammed into a Jacksonville Police cruiser while an officer was helping another motorist.

According to investigators, the officer was helping a man with a flat tire when the suspect’s pickup truck slammed into his patrol car, just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 26.

The crash caused a chain reaction that trapped the stranded driver.

“My leg! My leg! Oh, my leg!” the stranded motorist was heard saying in body camera video.

I’m going to call rescue for him,” the officer was heard saying.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup was unresponsive at first. Officers say he later failed a sobriety test and was placed under arrest.

The man with the flat tire was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

