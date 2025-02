ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback, Jalen Hurts, led a celebratory parade at Disney’s Magic Kingdom in honor of the Eagles’ big win on Sunday.

The crowd shouted MVP as the player went by. He was later seen riding rollercoasters with his fiancée Bryonna Burrows.

A post-Superbowl victory trip to Disney is a tradition established in 1987.

