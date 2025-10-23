KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Party animals stole the show at the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade.

Dog owners and their dogs competed for top prize at the Key West event on Wednesday, dressing up as their favorite characters and celebrities, like Chucky and Elvis Presley.

Proceeds from the contest will help care for rescued and adopted animals at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm on Stock Island.

Fantasy Fest 2025 will continue through Sunday.

