KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Key West held a pet masquerade for our furry friends.

Thursday’s event attracted many four-legged friends for this year’s theme, “Cult Classics and Cartoon Chaos.”

Many competitors drew inspiration from films like “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and “Beetlejuice.”

