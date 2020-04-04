PBSO sergeant, 38, dies from COVID-19 complications

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sergeant with the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office has died due to complications from COVID-19, the department said.

In a statement posted to Facebook, officials said PBSO Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala passed away on Saturday. He was 38 years old.

Officials said the sergeant “was battling other underlying health issues before he contracted COVID-19.”

Diaz Ayala began working for PBSO in 2006 as a corrections deputy before being promoted to sergeant a decade later.

The sergeant is survived by three daughters, two sisters and his parents.

The statement read in part, “Please keep Sgt. Jose Diaz Ayala’s family and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is your thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

