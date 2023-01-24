LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is searching for Cassandra Nicole Eagle who was reported missing by her mother.

On Monday, Eagle was last seen around 9 a.m. in the Lauderhill area, but there is reason to believe she is still in the Lake Worth area.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. She also has a tattoo on her arm.

The 25-year-old is considered endangered, as she has documented mental health concerns.

It remains unknown what she was last wearing and her mode of transportation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Rohman at RohmanR@pbso.org.

