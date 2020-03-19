PBSO: Scammers dressed in lab coats knocking on doors for ‘coronavirus testing’

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that has been reported involving people who claim they can test residents for COVID-19.

In alerts posted on Facebook and Twitter, Thursday, officials said the scammers, dressed in white lab coats, masks and gloves, knock on residents’ doors and say they’re with the Florida Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The impostors then say they want to test for coronavirus.

However, authorities stressed no representative from either agency would show up unannounced at people’s homes.

They urge anyone who comes across these individuals to call PBSO at 561-688-3400 or contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

