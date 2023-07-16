LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida woman was arrested after she put her sick baby at risk and hurt several hospital staff members when she took the infant from the neonatal intensive care unit, authorities said.

Kendra Greene faced a Palm Beach County judge Friday morning after her arrest.

The 31-one-year-old faces five charges, including battery with a deadly weapon, child neglect and resisting arrest without violence.

Investigators said the violent series of events unfolded Thursday night.

According to the arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect went into the NICU at the HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee, where she unhooked the 3-day-old infant from the breathing tube and took the child.

When several hospital workers apparently tried to stop her, the report states, the woman waved a large kitchen knife and injured at least three of them.

The report further states the baby was left with family afterward.

PBSO deputies later tracked Greene in Loxahatchee.

A video shows the woman hiding in the water, as deputies looked for her. They were eventually able to locate and apprehend her.

In court Friday, the presiding judge set a high bond.

“Based upon the facts alone, Your Honor, the state is going to ask for a high bond. It’s going to ask for $100,000 count one, $100,000 on counts two and three each, and then $1,000 for the remaining counts,” said a prosecutor, “plus PBSO in-house arrest with the GPS monitor. No contact with minor child, also the three nurses that were victims.”

The infant is back at the hospital and apparently doing well.

The three stabbed workers were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

