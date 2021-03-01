PBSO: Louisiana woman abandoned 3 children after driving to West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Louisiana woman has been arrested after, authorities said, she abandoned three children at three different locations in and near West Palm Beach.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call stating that a woman had abandoned an 8-year-old child at a gas station near Okeechobee Boulevard and Drexel Road in unincorporated West Palm Beach, at around 5 a.m., Monday.

About four hours later at 9 a.m., investigators said, West Palm Beach Police received a call stating that a woman had abandoned a 3-year-old child at a Publix along Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Then at around 9:15 a.m., West Palm Beach Police learned that the woman’s vehicle, a 2018 white Chevy Equinox, was located off Sunrise Avenue and North Ocean Boulevard.

Responding officers arrived to find the woman walking away from her SUV. Inside the locked vehicle, investigators said, was a 1-year-old child.

The woman, later identified as 36-year-old Miesha Perkins, was detained and questioned by police. She was later arrested and charged with three counts of child neglect.

Detectives learned Perkins and the children’s father were driving down to West Palm Beach from Louisiana. At some point, authorities said, the father was removed from the vehicle, and she began abandoning the children one by one after arriving in Palm Beach County.

Officials have not specified whether or not Perkins is the children’s mother.

According to WPTV, a PBSO spokesperson added that mental illness appears to be a component in the case.

Perkins is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

