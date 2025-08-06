WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office deputies said a crisis was averted at Palm Beach International Airport after they arrested a suspect accused of plotting a mass shooting.

Authorities said 41-year-old Michael Rodrigues is a two-time convicted felon who was roaming the airport on Tuesday before he was stopped by deputies.

Deputies shared images of the several knives, AR-15 rifles and ammo that they found in the man’s rental car following the arrest.

According to PBSO, Rodrigues showed up to the airport at around 5 a.m.

Several airport employees spotted him, but some of them didn’t think anything of it.

Officials said Rodrigues was asking traditional passenger questions, but some employees felt something was off due to how he was acting, so they called authorities.

Deputies accused Rodrigues of entering a restricted area for employees at the airport at some point during his roaming.

When confronted, deputies said, the suspect’s story didn’t add up, as he started giving different responses as to his presence at the airport.

“This is a prime example of something that was stopped ahead of time that could have been very, very, very bad, because he had enough firepower to hurt a lot of people,” said PBSO Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.

Rodrigues faces several charges, including for trespassing, being a convicted felon, having guns and ammo with him, and possession of cocaine.

He did not appear in court on Wednesday. His bond was set at over $1 million.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.