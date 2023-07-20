SOUTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a shell of a save in South Palm Beach.

Deputies on Wednesday responded to the 3500 block of South Ocean Boulevard in South Palm Beach after someone spotted several turtle hatchlings walking toward the roadway.

A permit holder with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to assess why the turtles were drawn away from the beach area.

Touching sea turtles and turtle hatchlings is illegal, and anyone who finds them away from the beach and the water is urged to contact wildlife officials.

The permit holder stated, “The public should not interfere with marine turtles. If they are found in distress, please contact FWC.”

The FWC representative authorized and requested the deputy to place the turtles in a bucket and release them into the ocean.

