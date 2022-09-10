WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located the body of a 5-year-old boy a day after he was reported missing near West Palm Beach.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Dahud Jolicoeur was located on Saturday near a waterway about a block away from his home.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement had issued a Missing Child Alert for the boy on Friday.

Investigators said he had last seen in the area of 1800 block of Wood Glen Circle.

Jolicoeur had been last seen wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and gray pants.

Investigators said he was on the autism spectrum, was nonverbal and could not swim.

