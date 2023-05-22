FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Beachgoers near Daytona Beach treated to some waves and tails on the water.

The fun in the sun on Saturday was part of the annual Hang 8 Dog Durfing competition.

Surfers got on the water with their four-legged friends, who were seen riding the waves just as well.

Thirty dogs were signed up to surf, and even more pooches participated in a costume competition.

When asked how the canines respond to dressing up, surfer Chris Yeloushan replied, “They love it. She’s been dressing up our dogs since they were born, so they’re used to it, always looking for a way to get on camera.”

The event was not only a competition, but a fundraiser as well. All proceeds will go to nonprofit groups dedicated to help animals in need, including K9s for Warriors, SMART Animal Rescue and the Flagler Humane Society.

