KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Police arrested a patient at a Central Florida hospital after, they said, she went on a crash course, slamming her car into the emergency room.

According to Kissimmee Police, 31-year-old Natalia Wiltshire drove through the sliding glass doors at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital on Thursday night.

The police report she had been discharged shortly before the crash happened after she refused service at the hospital.

Wiltshire told police she just wanted her medicine.

Police body camera video showed the security guard at the hospital as he described his interaction with the patient.

“I told her, I said, ‘Listen, you gotta get out of here. You’re being arrested,'” he said.

Officers said Wiltshire walked away after the crash and refused to comply with an officer, so he had to use an arm bar to bring her to the ground.

Body camera video shows Wiltshire being taken back into the hospital.

“We’re going back inside, OK? We’re going back inside,” the officer is heard telling Wiltshire in the video.

“No, my life is over. I’m gonna go to prison,” said Wiltshire.

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital released a statement that reads, “We are very thankful that no one was injured and we are grateful for our team for acting swiftly to protect patients and colleagues.”

Although the crash was shocking, police said, no one was injured.

“Thank God. That’s the best thing: no one was hurt. Thank God,” said hospital visitor Itza Nadal.

Records show Wiltshire faces charges of obstructing an officer without violence, trespassing and criminal mischief.

