ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Universal Studios is considering implementing sensor-equipped seats and robotic inspection devices to enhance safety on its rides, as revealed by recent patent filings.

Universal Destination and Experiences, which operates parks worldwide, including in Beijing, Singapore, Japan, California, and Central Florida, is exploring high-tech equipment to make rides safer.

One patent involves a robot designed to move along coaster tracks to identify potential issues.

Park expert Tharin White said, “That means if they do have to go out on the track, they know exactly where and what’s the problem, without having to go and inspect every single bit of this track all the time and sometimes either waste money or close a ride down for way longer than it needs to be.”

Universal filed for this patent in April 2023 and received it on Nov. 18.

Another patent application, filed in April and published on Oct. 9, involves placing sensors on seats, from the base to the harness.

White said, “There are tons and tons of sensors in this patent publication, and that can check anything from your height to your weight to even if you’re adjusted a little bit left or a little bit right inside of that seat. And all of that works together to automatically be able to adjust the seat, not only for comfort but for safety.”

Rider safety is a priority for Universal, especially following the September death of 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who became unresponsive while riding Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe.

White emphasized that the company filed these patents before the tragedy occurred. “All we know is that they’re getting a patent right now.

We can see it, and then it could potentially help not just Universal, but everyone down the line,” White said.

