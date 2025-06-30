Numerous passengers aboard an Amtrak train were forced to endure hours of extreme heat after the train stalled out in Nassau County on Sunday.

The train departed from Chicago and was headed to Miami when it stalled out on the tracks just outside of Jacksonville.

Passengers aboard said the train turned into an oven while they sat there with no air conditioning inside. Local authorities even came by to check on them.

“The train is extremely hot. There is no power, none of the toilets work. So, it’s becoming very uncomfortable inside and it’s probably 95-plus degrees. The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office did a wellness check on everyone,” said Chris Brockett. “I asked, ‘Can we get off?’ and they said, ‘You can get off, we’ll escort you off, but you can’t get back on. It’s your own decision.’ We said, ‘Get us off.'”

Brockett said they were supposed to arrive at their destination by 6:30 a.m. but had been stranded since 10:30 a.m.

“We were told that it was an engineer who had been over his allotment of hours, and they’re going to be bringing in another engineer very quickly and will be back on the way in no time. That never happened,” said Brockett.

He said multiple passengers were treated by paramedics, with some being taken to the hospital, due to the sweltering conditions aboard the train.

“I was concerned about people who had high blood pressure. That’s why they were making sure that people have their medication, they were trying to get them to cool off and bring them water,” said Brockett.

After being stuck in a standstill for several hours, the train finally began moving again around 5 p.m.

According to one passenger aboard, they believed the train had close to 300 passengers when it stalled out and only a few stayed to finish the last stretch of their trip once it got fixed.

For those who chose to leave the train, Jacksonville Transportation Authority shuttles helped them reach their destinations.

