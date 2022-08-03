(WSVN) - A Pasco County woman is thankful for her Ring doorbell after it stopped an error that could have had her home wrongly raided.

Deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice, but they were at the wrong house.

Jennifer Michele lived in her Land O’ Lakes neighborhood for 13 years.

“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell you actually get a notification,” said Michele.

Michele said she knows everyone in her community, but Thursday she had some unexpected visitors while she was away at her mother’s home.

Surveillance video from her Ring doorbell captured a Pasco County deputy trying to serve an eviction.

“Hello, we are here to finalize the eviction,” said the officer.

Michele was confused as she asked, “What eviction?”

A locksmith was also trying to drill a hole in her lock. They later realized they were at the wrong house.

“As soon as I said my name to the police officers they realized that they were at the wrong house,” said Michele.

The eviction was meant for a neighboring home.

“We do apologize,” said another officer. “We have the wrong house. It’s the next-door neighbor. What we’re going to do, we’re gonna have to repair the lock.”

She rushed home to talk to deputies.

“One of the first things I asked them was who was responsible for reading the numbers on the house,” said Michele.

All of the officers took responsibility for the error.

Michele said she was stunned by the simple mistake that could have cost her family everything.

“This is what made me angry at that moment,” said Michele. “Is if I didn’t catch it on my ring then I would have got home from my mom’s doctor’s appointment, I would have got home from lunch and my key wouldn’t go in and I would have no idea why?”

She posted the video on Tiktok and it has now gone viral with over five million views.

“I don’t have any hatred toward anybody,” said Michele. “I get that it was a mistake, mistakes happen. It was a big mistake to make.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation on how the error occurred is underway.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.