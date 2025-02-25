Months after Hurricane Milton swept through Southwest Florida, some residents are still dealing with flooding concerns.

Hundreds of acres of land in Pasco County remain underwater five months after the storm made landfall.

The state brought in three large pumps and about 3,000 feet of hoses to clear the streets.

State-operated pumps were re-deployed from the county late last year, leaving many roads and properties still flooded.

“The rainy season comes in and these people back here are going to be impacted first because that’s how, what happened the last time. And they’re going to be run out of their houses if they don’t get their arms around this quickly,” said Pasco County resident Victor Lemus.

Pasco’s Public Works Director said the county is now prioritizing where the new pumps are operating.

The floods are primarily on private property which is making it difficult for contractors to access homes to make needed repairs.

