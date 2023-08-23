FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla.(WSVN) — An assembly gathering at an elementary school has left parents outraged and demanding answers after it was revealed that only black children were present, leading to accusations of discrimination and insensitivity.

The incident took place at a school outside Daytona Beach when 10-year-old Brylee was called out of her class on Friday for an assembly. Upon arrival, she noticed that all the students in attendance were black, an observation that deeply troubled her and her parents.

Darryl Williams, Brylee’s father, shared his frustration.

“That made my blood boil,” he said. “I mean, you don’t say that. Fourth, fifth graders?”

The school district explained that the assembly was intended as a motivational event for black students to enhance their test scores.

The presentation began with the statement: “AA have underperformed on standardized assessment for the last past 3 years,” where “AA” refers to African American students.

The presentation went on to highlight that only 32% of the black students had achieved a level 3 or higher for English and math, while the goal was set at 41 percent.

Parents were quick to express their concerns. Mrs. A., a parent who preferred to be identified by her initial, shared her daughter’s experience of the assembly, which prompted her to immediately contact the school’s principal.

She described the incident as “disturbing” and “baffling,” questioning the school’s decision to hold such an assembly.

In response to the uproar, District Superintendent Lashakia Moore issued a statement.

“It is clear there was no malice intended in planning this student outreach,” it read in part. “However, sometimes, when you try to think ‘outside the box,’ you forget why the box is there.”

While some parents found the principal’s explanations satisfactory, others remained dissatisfied and united in their belief that such incidents should never recur.

“We don’t send our kids to school to be harassed or bullied or be told that they’re not, you know, great as their class means or this can happen if they don’t succeed,” said Mrs. A.

The school district has initiated an investigation into the incident, signaling a commitment to address the situation and ensure that similar occurrences are prevented in the future.

