(WSVN) - A woman is dead and a child is hurt after a parasailing incident along the Seven Mile bridge in the Florida Keys, Monday afternoon.

They are in the hospital where their condition is not yet clear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.