(WSVN) - A woman is dead and two children have been injured after a parasailing crash along the Seven Mile bridge in the Florida Keys.

They were with their family, on vacation from Illinois, when the incident happened Monday, near Pigeon Key, a short distance from Marathon.

According to officials, the woman, a mother, died after the incident.

Her two sons, a 7-year-old and 10-year-old, were hurt and rushed to the hospital.

A good Samaritan rushed them to the closest dock at Sunset Grille in Marathon.

He explained what happened on Facebook: “It went from flat calm conditions to blowing 30 mph in a matter of seconds. I knew right away the outcome was going to be bad. Sure enough the line connected to the parasail broke. At first and from a distance in the bridge seemed to be a saving grace to stop the parasail from traveling any further. Unfortunately the victims made contact with the wing wall section of the bridge and it was at a high rate of speed.”

The good Samaritan also explained how he and another person jumped into action.

“Myself with my two passengers on board, I cut the harnesses to free each victim from the attached chute,” he continued, “which was hung up on the bridge. We were able to pull all three victims into my boat, 2 of which were unconscious, 1 being a young boy, the other, a woman, the mother. My heart and prayers go out to the victims, I truly did all I could do.”

The boat involved was seen docked Tuesday, a few miles away. An employee of the company, Lighthouse Parasail, told 7News they are devastated and cooperating with authorities.

One of the boys had to be resuscitated and was taken to a local hospital. He was then airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The other child was released with just cuts and bruises.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the incident.

