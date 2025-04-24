PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — A woman in Panama City was caught and cuffed after being accused of pretending to be a federal agent to briefly kidnap her ex-boyfriend’s wife.

52-year-old Latrance Battle went to the woman’s workplace at a hotel chain earlier this month wearing a black shirt with the word ICE printed on the front.

The victim, who is in the process of becoming a legal US resident, willingly went with Latrance, whom she believed was a member of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

She sensed something was amiss after being taken to an apartment complex and quickly called law enforcement.

Battle was arrested and is charged with kidnapping, robbery by sudden snatching, impersonating a law enforcement officer and felony violation of probation.

