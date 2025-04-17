PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Panama City is taking a page out of Miami Beach’s playbook when it comes to spring break, stepping up efforts to stop the influx of visitors, and violence, each year.

Authorities say they’re focusing on keeping away travelers who bring guns, start fights, or disturb the peace.

The Sheriff’s Office says it will take up the topic with residents and business owners and discuss potential new safety strategies.

Panama City has long been one of the nation’s top spring break destinations.

