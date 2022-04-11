PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – An 18-year-old senior at Rutherford High School in Panama City applied to 27 colleges and universities and was accepted to all of them.

Johnathan Walker puts the “A” in accepted.

“It’s still crazy that I applied to all these colleges and got in,” said Walker. “It’s such a rare thing to occur but the fact that it did happen, I’m so excited.”

Among the 27 colleges Walker applied to include multiple Ivy League schools such as Yale, Harvard and the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’m just trying to soak it in,” said Walker.

In his spare time, Walker also invented a device that helps the deaf and the blind.

“I’ve always loved devices that helped people, so I definitely want to further that,” said Walker.

Besides tackling the books, Walker can also be seen tackling opponents on the football field.

“I really love sports,” said Walker.

Walker shared his insight on what it takes to get into every school he applied to.

“It’s really [about] writing a set of essays for one college and going from there, tweaking them specifically for each college,” said Walker.

The staff at the high school spoke highly of Walker and said he is an incredibly hard working student.

“He is very articulate, very forthright,” said a staff member at the school.

For Walker, his family motivates him everyday.

“I do look up to them because they show me what it means to be passionate for something,” said Walker.

Walker also gave advice for students looking to succeed.

“Keep grinding no matter what,” said Walker.

Walker has not made a decision on which college he will attend.

