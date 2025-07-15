WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As temperatures in South Florida regularly surpasses 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the staff at the Palm Beach Zoo are helping animals beat the heat by developing cooling methods tailored to each species’ needs and preference.

Birds could be seen chowing down on frozen mangos to find relief while bears hung out on the ice and ate chilled lettuce.

But nothing says winding down like a nice cold bath, which appears to be the tiger’s preferred selection.

Officials said even the animals who are used to the sweltering weather need to cool during such soaring temperatures.

