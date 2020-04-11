Palm Beach orders residents to wear face coverings inside businesses, public transit, rideshares

Palm Beach County will now require people to wear face coverings inside businesses and other settings where social distancing is not possible, as part of an ongoing effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, officials said Emergency Order 20-004 will go into effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

The order states employees and customers at grocery stores, restaurants and pharmacies will be required to cover their nose and mouth at all times in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The order will also be enforced at construction sites and inside public transit vehicles and vehicles for hire, officials said.

Officials also urge residents to wear facial coverings in any public space until further notice.

Officials said the coverings do not have to be face masks. Any covering that snugly covers the lower face, nose, and mouth, such as a scarf, bandana, handkerchief or other similar cloth covering, will be deemed acceptable.

Palm Beach County now joins Miami-Dade and Broward counties in requiring face coverings inside businesses.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

