Palm Beach EMT meets firefighter who helped save dad, inspired first responder career

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A special meeting in Palm Beach County brought together a woman and the first responder who inspired her to become an emergency medical technician.

Video posted to social media on Wednesday captured the moment Palm Beach County Fire Rescue firefighter Danielle Bove met the first responder who had a big impact in her life.

“You’re the girl. Oh, hi! Oh, how really cool,” said Bove as she embraced Crystal White.

Five years ago, Bove witnessed Delray Beach firefighters save her father’s life.

While the crew was treating him, she noticed one particular firefighter. It turned out to be White, a driver operator for the department.

Bove said she was determined to be just like White and had dreams of one day meeting her.

“She personally inspired me, just being a female, not knowing that, ‘Hey, you can do this,'” said Bove. “I’m from a small town. I didn’t know that you could do it. I didn’t know this world existed, and fast forward to now, 2021, and I’m a firefighter/EMT at Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.”

Bove gave White a medal that symbolizes the impact she’s had on her career choice.

The two women said they look forward to working together in the future.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.