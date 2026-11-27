(WSVN) - Thanksgiving was struck by tragedy in Palm Beach County after a deputy was killed in a wrong-way collision on the highway.

Reactions have been pouring in from all over, including the White House, after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one of their deputies was killed in an early morning crash.

“It’s a horrible day, this one will stick with us for years,” said Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association Secretary Mike Kennedy.

The crash happened along Interstate 95, heading south by Exit 79C near Palm Beach Gardens.

“Was a horrific accident on 95, going very fast. He was a drunk driver, really drunk driver. He was going on the opposite side of the highway,” said President Donald Trump.

PBSO identified the deputy as 46-year-old Detective Alan Smith.

According to authorities, a white Chevrolet Equinox slammed into Smith’s Ford Expedition in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver.

Florida Highway Patrol officials identified the driver of the Equinox as 37-year-old Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez.

Investigators say Martinez was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He was taken into custody with the same handcuffs that belonged to Smith.

Kennedy described Smith as someone who was passionate about his job.

“Hard worker, came to work early, very dedicated to his job,” said Kennedy. “I think he won detective of the year a few times.”

Smith first joined PBSO in 2007.

While he was a bomb technician by profession, many also knew him as a college professor, a loving husband and father to his 14-year-old son.

“Our hearts go out to them,” said Kennedy.

“And so it’s a terrible thing that happened,” said Trump.

The president also sharing his condolences after learning of Smith’s tragic passing at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“An expert at bombs and explosives, who was killed today in an automobile accident while on duty,” said Trump.

Smith is the sixth member of PBSO that has died in November.

As for Martinez, once he is discharged from the hospital, he’s set to be booked into county jail.

He faces a slew of charges, including vehicular homicide and manslaughter while driving under the influence.

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